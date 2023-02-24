> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: F1 pre-season testing, Day 1
Friday 24th February, 2023 - 5:01am
Check out the best photos of the opening day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen topped both the morning and afternoon sessions, logging more than 150 laps for Red Bull.
He was narrowly faster than Fernando Alonso who was less than half a tenth slower for Aston Martin.
F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain continues tomorrow.
