The second day of F1 pre-season testing has begun in Bahrain with another two sessions ahead of drivers.

Again teams have opted for different approaches, with the likes of Alfa Romeo Sauber, Aston Martin, and Williams set to feature the same driver throughout the more than eight hours of running.

The balance of the field is set to split the day between their two race drivers as they look to accrue mileage ahead of next weekend’s season opener.

Max Verstappen was fastest on Thursday, topping both sessions as he logged more than 150 laps over the course of the day for Red Bull.

He’ll sit out Friday morning with Sergio Perez set to get his first taste of the RB19.

Oscar Piastri will be back in action, taking over from Lando Norris at McLaren this afternoon, the Australian having kicked off testing for the papaya squad on Thursday morning.

At Aston Martin, the team confirmed on Thursday evening that Fernando Alonso will continue in the car today, having shared duties with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich yesterday.

Friday F1 testing driver line-up