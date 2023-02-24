Friday F1 testing driver line-up
By Mat Coch
Friday 24th February, 2023 - 6:09pm
The second day of F1 pre-season testing has begun in Bahrain with another two sessions ahead of drivers.
Again teams have opted for different approaches, with the likes of Alfa Romeo Sauber, Aston Martin, and Williams set to feature the same driver throughout the more than eight hours of running.
The balance of the field is set to split the day between their two race drivers as they look to accrue mileage ahead of next weekend’s season opener.
Max Verstappen was fastest on Thursday, topping both sessions as he logged more than 150 laps over the course of the day for Red Bull.
He’ll sit out Friday morning with Sergio Perez set to get his first taste of the RB19.
Oscar Piastri will be back in action, taking over from Lando Norris at McLaren this afternoon, the Australian having kicked off testing for the papaya squad on Thursday morning.
At Aston Martin, the team confirmed on Thursday evening that Fernando Alonso will continue in the car today, having shared duties with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich yesterday.
|Team
|Friday AM
|Friday PM
|Red Bull
|Sergio Perez
|Max Verstappen
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|Charles Leclerc
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Pierre Gasly
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|Zhou Guanyu
|Zhou Guanyu
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|Logan Sargeant
|Logan Sargeant
