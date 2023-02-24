Confidence in Gen3 Supercars wheel nuts fix

There is confidence that the Supercars field has arrived at a solution for its Gen3 wheel nut problems, according to Brad Jones.

Wheel nuts have been an issue throughout shakedowns and testing, specifically with regard to the circlip retaining system which replaces the large, machined tangs on the previous nuts.

That circlip has demonstrated a tendency to pop off, while a Ford Mustang out of Grove Racing car lost a wheel in its shakedown, then another from Walkinshaw Andretti United had one come loose in this week’s official test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Multiple teams have been working on solutions, generally some sort of modification to the circlip, and it is thought that WAU was using the older configuration when Nick Percat experienced his drama.

However, in Brad Jones Racing’s latest tech video, its team owner revealed that either of the Erebus Motorsport or Triple Eight Race Engineering solution seems to be a winner.

“Looks like they got the wheel nuts sorted out,” said Jones.

“They had two or three different options and they haven’t made a decision on exactly what they’re going to do, but I think the one that Erebus did and the one that Triple Eight did, looks like one of them will get the nod in the end.”

One issue which remains is clutch issues, which have been reported by multiple teams.

Jones’ theory is that a tighter bell housing is constricting airflow and hence the clutches are failing due to higher temperatures.

“This is the bell housing, which houses the clutch on the back of the engine,” he noted.

“Usually, it’s cast or it’s just machined a lot bigger.

“This housing the clutch has proved to be a bit of an issue.

“A few teams have been having clutch issues and they’re not a hundred percent [sure] why.

“I think it’s probably because there’s not a lot of air flowing through this and so it’s getting quite hot in there, so once you do a practice start, then you do another start a lap later, then the temperature is affecting the clutch.”

Meanwhile, Supercars has confirmed another Gen3 fix today, namely changes to windscreen markings in order to improve driver vision.

VIDEO: Brad Jones Racing’s latest tech update