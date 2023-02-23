Supercheap Auto backs Trans Am opener

Supercheap Auto will provide naming rights sponsorship for the opening round of the 2023 National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania this weekend.

All entries in the 19-car Trans Am field for Symmons Plains Raceway will carry windscreen banners featuring branding for the automotive store.

It is not the first time the Supercheap Auto has supported the series, throwing its support behind Ford Mustang driver Nash Morris.

The move is an extension of the retail giant’s support for the TCR Australia Series and follows the release of the ‘Country Club Chaos’ video as part of the ‘Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils’ campaign.

Supercheap Auto Sponsorship Manager Justin Murray said that the popularity of Trans Am is one of the great aspects of the SpeedSeries.

“The Trans Am Series is a fan favourite in the SpeedSeries stable with the V8 muscle of Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros, and Dodge Challengers,” Murray said.

“We’re proud to partner with the Australian Racing Group to make the Australian Trans Am Series even more super at Race Tasmania.”

The first round of the category V8-powered, rear-wheel drive muscle cars is set to feature the likes of Tim Slade, James Moffat, Owen Kelly, Jett Johnson, Tyler Everingham and Jaylyn Robotham.

The National Trans Am Series will take to the 2.41km circuit for two practice sessions, two qualifying sessions and three races at AWC Race Tasmania, which will also feature categories such as TCR Australia, the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Tassie Tin Tops and Hyundai Excels.

Practice 1 for Trans Am will commence at 12:45pm local time/AEDT on Friday.