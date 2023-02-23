Super2 driver returns to Carrera Cup

After a campaign in the Dunlop Super2 Series, Thomas Maxwell is set to return to the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship in 2023.

Maxwell has inked a deal to join the TekworkX Motorsport outfit in the eight-round season.

“I’m really excited for the year, it’s a logical step for my career,” Maxwell said.

“With the way that Carrera Cup is shaping up this year it’s going to be extremely competitive and a fantastic place to continue developing my career.

“TekworkX Motorsport was the best fit for me, when looking at options for the year. It’s a team that is full of driven and passionate people that want to win races and there’s a great culture within the group. I’ve got existing relationships with a few people on the team as well so slotting in will be a painless process.”

It marks a return to the category for the Territorian, who last competed in Carrera Cup in 2019, with Maxwell having competed in the Dunlop Super2 Series last year, collecting a podium on debut at Sydney Motorsport Park, as well as pole position at Sandown International Motor Raceway.

In the second-tier Supercars category, he competed on many of the tracks that form part of the Carrera Cup calendar.

“I feel a lot more prepared for this year after my rookie season in Carrera Cup in 2019,” he added.

“I have experience on the tracks which takes away one of the big learning curves I faced in that season, and it will allow me to focus a lot more on extracting the most from the car.

“Every single event on the Carrera Cup calendar is a marquee event, which makes it such an attractive series to go racing in.

“We get to race up in Darwin as well which I’m really excited for, any opportunity to race in front of a home crowd is something that can’t be passed up.”

Round 1 of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship will take place at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 30-April 2.