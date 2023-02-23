Schenken to mentor TCR race control team

Tim Schenken will mentor the new race control team for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

A massively respected official who served as Race Director of the Supercars Championship as well as Clerk of the Course for the Australian Grand Prix, Schenken will guide a race control team that will be led by Michael Smith, Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations at Motorsport Australia, who has been appointed TCR Race Director.

“I am looking forward to heading to Symmons Plains and taking on this new and exciting role with a category that is going from strength-to-strength,” Schenken said.

“Working closely with Michael is a terrific opportunity for me, having been colleagues for his 20 years at Motorsport Australia and I have full confidence in his abilities.

“It was always going to be hard to keep me away from Race Control and I am thrilled to be assisting Michael and the other Race Directors by passing on my knowledge where needed.”

A Motorsport Australia employee of over 20 years, Smith has worked with Race Directors during his career and has also been involved in training programmes related to the role.

Smith said he is ready to embrace the challenges of his new role and is grateful for the opportunity to rely on the experience of Schenken.

“It’s an honour to be taking on the job of Race Director for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and it’s also a privilege to be working closely with someone of Tim’s calibre and experience,” Smith said.

“Both Tim and I have spent a lot of time watching the category grow and become one of the most exciting in Australia.

“As Race Director, I know this role will have its challenges, but it’s an opportunity to be involved with some great people and be part of some terrific racing at each event.

“There will be many experienced people working alongside us throughout each race meeting, including our hard-working officials and stewards – all of who make events like this possible.”

Schenken and Smith will work together at Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at AWC Race Tasmania, on February 24-26 at Symmons Plains.