QR mooted for TCR World Tour fixture

Queensland Raceway is being considered as a potential host venue for the second TCR World Tour round in Australia in 2023, Speedcafe.com has learnt.

It is understood that recent upgrades have put the 3.12km Ipswich circuit in the frame to join Mount Panorama in hosting a round of the international touring car championship later this year.

The TCR World Tour will see international drivers and teams compete in two Australian rounds against Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series drivers.

The first outing has already been confirmed for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International at Mount Panorama on November 10-12.

In considering Queensland Raceway as a host venue, it is understood that the Australian Racing Group recognises the investment that Tony Quinn has made in the circuit, while the tourism attraction of Queensland makes it an option worth evaluating.

There is also the appeal of having two states feature as part of an international event in Australia, that will be broadcast globally.

Negotiations in progress for second TCR World Tour outing

Speedcafe.com has learnt that negotiations are a “work in progress” and that the event would likely require support from the Queensland Government, if it was to come to pass.

If the Ipswich venue does not end up hosting a round as part of the 2023 TCR World Tour, it is understood to be under “serious consideration” for 2024.

Other venues that are being considered for the second TCR World Tour round in 2023 include Sydney Motorsport Park and Sandown International Motor Raceway.

It is understood that the second TCR World Tour round will be confirmed by Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on May 12-14.

Upgrades carried out at Queensland Raceway

Since Quinn took over ownership of Queensland Raceway in 2021, upgrades that have been carried out at the circuit include the construction of new pit garages with corporate facilities and viewing decks, refurbishment of the bathroom facilities and cafe, the laying of concrete behind the garages nearest pit exit, placement of key safety barriers, as well as the installation of permanent Alitrax lighting systems.

Other changes include paved pathways, wheelchair-accessible viewing areas and the installation of shades.

Following the completion of the initial upgrades, Queensland Raceway received formal endorsement from Motorsport Australia, allowing top-level motorsport to return to the venue.

Since then, a new crossover connecting the infield straight between Turn 3 and Turn 4, with the infield straight between Turn 5 and Turn 6, as well as a burnout pad on Dick Johnson Straight have been established.