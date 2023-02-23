PHOTOS: F1 pre-season testing begins

Check out the best photos from the early moments of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, with all 10 teams in action on the first of three days of running.

Among them, was Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the McLaren MCL60, joined by world champion Max Verstappen, George Russell for Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz for Ferrari, among others.

Track action in Bahrain runs through to 19:15 local time, before resuming tomorrow at 10:00.

Photos: F1 pre-season testing