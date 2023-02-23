> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: F1 pre-season testing begins

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 23rd February, 2023 - 7:35pm
Oscar Piastri on track at pre-season testing in Bahrain

Oscar Piastri on track at pre-season testing in Bahrain

Check out the best photos from the early moments of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, with all 10 teams in action on the first of three days of running.

Among them, was Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the McLaren MCL60, joined by world champion Max Verstappen, George Russell for Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz for Ferrari, among others.

Track action in Bahrain runs through to 19:15 local time, before resuming tomorrow at 10:00.

Photos: F1 pre-season testing

Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]