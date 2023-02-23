Inaugural F1 Academy calendar announced

Formula 1 has revealed a seven-round calendar for the inaugural season of the F1 Academy.

Announced last November, the series offers 15 female drivers an opportunity to gain single-seater experience as a first step out of karting.

They’ll take in a total of 21 races throughout the season, starting in Austria in late April before concluding alongside the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in October.

“I’m very pleased to reveal the calendar of F1 Academy’s inaugural season. Our goal was to be able to race on as many Formula 1 Grand Prix tracks as possible, with circuits that could be a great challenge for the drivers,” said Bruno Michel, general manager of the F1 Academy.

“The teams know these layouts very well, so they will be able to help their young talents get to grips quickly.

“We had announced that F1 Academy would be racing alongside Formula 1 at one event, so it’s fantastic to be part of the F1 Grand Prix package in Austin, where we will also conclude the first season, in front of the F1 paddock and the American crowd.

“There is quite a gap in between Rounds 6 and 7, but that is mainly due to the fact that we will be sending the cars and equipment by ship, to save on logistical costs.

“Additionally, there will be fifteen days of testing to add to the track time in 2023, with the first two days in Barcelona on April 11th and 12th.

“We will reveal the rest of the dates in due time.”

Each weekend will feature three races, the first and third at each event to run for 30 minutes, with Race 2 just 20 minutes.

That follows two 40-minute practice sessions and two 15-minute qualifying hit-outs – the first determining the grid for Race 1, and the second for Race 3 – with two points on offer for the fastest qualifier for each race.

The second race employs a reverse top eight based on the finishing order of Race 1.

Points mirror those used in Formula 1, with 25 for a win down to a single point for 10th for the first and third races.

Race 2 will see 10 points awarded to the victor, down to one for eighth.

Fastest lap also accumulates a point, should the driver finish in the top 10.

2023 F1 Academy calendar