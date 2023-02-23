Ian Parkes appointed Speedcafe.com F1 Editor (Europe)

Ian Parkes has joined Speedcafe.com as F1 Editor (Europe), based in the United Kingdom.

Ian has been writing about Formula 1 on a full-time basis since the end of 2006.

After attending his first grand prix as a journalist in 1997, Ian has now covered more than 250 live races and has become a highly respected member of the F1 media.

Ian started covering Formula 1 with the Press Association before becoming chief F1 correspondent with Autosport.

As a freelancer from 2017, he is now entering his seventh season as lead feature writer with The New York Times, which he will continue alongside his reportage for Speedcafe.com.

He also spent three years as editor-in-chief at GPFans before joining Speedcafe.com to help extend the masthead’s reach and coverage of the sport as F1 Editor (Europe).

Ian will work closely with Speedcafe.com F1 Editor, Mat Coch, and the broader editorial team as they work continue to strive for higher standards and greater coverage going forward.

“Ian joining the editorial team shows how committed Speedcafe.com is to delivering its audience world-class coverage of motorsport,” said editor-in-chief Damion Smy.

“Together with F1 Editor Mat Coch, fans now have greater access to insight, news and analysis of F1 than any Australian publication has ever offered. Both Ian and Mat hold permanent FIA Formula 1 accreditation and remain regular attendees in the paddock.”

Before embarking on F1, Ian forged his reputation as a football writer, covering major events such as World Cups, European Championships, and the Champions League.

The first F1 testing of the 2023 season will take place in Bahrain over the next three days, with competitors hitting the track from 17:30 AEDT today, Thursday February 23. Read Speedcafe.com’s guide to pre-season testing here.