Ford to have no contact with AlphaTauri

Franz Tost has revealed AlphaTauri will have no contact with Ford ahead of the American manufacturing giant’s return to F1 for the first time since 2004.

Ford is to partner with Red Bull Powertrains once the new power unit regulations commence from 2026, with the company’s technical expertise to come to the fore in a number of areas.

These include combustion engine development, battery cell and electric motor technology, PU control software and analytics.

The deal is a major coup for Red Bull yet ‘sister’ team AlphaTauri will have no input over the next three years as Ford builds towards its comeback.

“To be honest, Scuderia AlphaTauri does not have contact with Ford because we are a customer of Red Bull Powertrains, and this is in their hands,” explained Tost.

Jokingly expressing hope there will be “a big sticker with Ford” on what will by then be the AT08 in 2026, Tost can at least appreciate the significance of such a brand making its comeback to the sport.

“Ford is a very well-known company,” assessed Tost. “It has a fantastic Formula 1 history from the past.

“To work together with such a global player is always very positive, like it was with Honda.”

Honda to remain “professional” over next three years

The Japanese manufacturer is continuing to oversee the supply of the current power unit that is frozen for the next three years bar development on reliability grounds.

Following a turbulent re-introduction to F1 with McLaren in 2015, Honda has powered its way back to the front over the past two years.

It has helped Max Verstappen win the last two drivers’ titles, and last season was instrumental in Red Bull winning its first constructors’ championship since 2013.

Tost has no doubt Honda will continue to be “professional” during the remainder of the partnership that will draw to a close at the end of 2025.

“I expect they will be 100 percent behind this project because it’s also their name and reputation,” said Tost.

“To work together with Red Bull Racing, the first team currently in the pit lane, they know the big chances they have to win other championships, either drivers’ or constructors’ championships.

“Therefore I expect they will really put in all their effort, knowledge and technical understanding to provide Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri with a good power unit.”