Brickyard Weekend added to Indy NXT calendar

The IndyCar-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend on the Indianapolis road course has been added to the 2023 Indy NXT calendar.

A 14-race calendar was unveiled last November and that figure remains the same, with the Brickyard Weekend affair on August 11 replacing another in the Indianapolis road course on May 12.

Indy NXT will still head to the speedway that weekend, but race only once then rather than taking in a double-header.

The change means that the first and second tiers of both IndyCar and NASCAR will be in action at the same time in August.

“To feature Indy NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” said Indy NXT Director Levi Jones.

“This season, 19 Indy NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009.

“It is a growing series matching the growing IndyCar paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

There has also been somewhat of a rebound in prizemoney, with $850,000 on offer to this year’s series winner which can be “applied to an oval test at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program, an entry for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and an entry for an additional 2024 NTT IndyCar Series event”.

The first race takes place on the weekend of Sunday, March 5 at St Petersburg.

Indy NXT 2023 calendar Updated