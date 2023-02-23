Brickyard Weekend added to Indy NXT calendar
Thursday 23rd February, 2023 - 7:42pm
The IndyCar-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend on the Indianapolis road course has been added to the 2023 Indy NXT calendar.
A 14-race calendar was unveiled last November and that figure remains the same, with the Brickyard Weekend affair on August 11 replacing another in the Indianapolis road course on May 12.
Indy NXT will still head to the speedway that weekend, but race only once then rather than taking in a double-header.
The change means that the first and second tiers of both IndyCar and NASCAR will be in action at the same time in August.
“To feature Indy NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” said Indy NXT Director Levi Jones.
“This season, 19 Indy NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009.
“It is a growing series matching the growing IndyCar paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”
There has also been somewhat of a rebound in prizemoney, with $850,000 on offer to this year’s series winner which can be “applied to an oval test at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program, an entry for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and an entry for an additional 2024 NTT IndyCar Series event”.
The first race takes place on the weekend of Sunday, March 5 at St Petersburg.
Indy NXT 2023 calendar Updated
|Race
|Track
|Race day
|1
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|Sunday, Mar 5
|2
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Sunday, Apr 30
|3
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Saturday, May 13
|4
|Streets of Detroit Race 1
|Saturday, June 3
|5
|Streets of Detroit Race 2
|Sunday, Jun 4
|6
|Road America
|Sunday, Jun 18
|7
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sunday, Jul 2
|8
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, Jul 22
|9
|Streets of Nashville
|Sunday, Aug 6
|10
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Friday, Aug 11
|11
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, Aug 27
|12
|Portland International Raceway
|Sunday, Sep 3
|13
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1
|Saturday, Sep 9
|14
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2
|Sunday, Sep 10
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]