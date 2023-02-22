VIDEO: What BJR is learning from a wet Supercars test

Brad Jones has explained what his team is achieving in rainy weather at the Sydney Supercars Gen3 test, despite not having the new-spec wet tyre available.

Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner is currently second-fastest with a 1:42.9652s set just after the one-hour mark in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro.

However, the rain continues to vary between misty and not at all, making for challenging conditions for drivers.

Still, the running thus far has been a useful systems check with the vast majority of the 25 cars in the field having never turned a wheel in wet conditions until today.

In BJR’s latest video, its team owner explained, “These conditions when it’s not pouring with rain but not really dry are difficult, and you can’t gain a lot.

“But, we’ve sent the cars out so we can try a couple of things. We want to see what the vision’s like coming out of the car, so we want to see what the wiper works like, so we put Andre and Macca [Macauley Jones] out together.

“You can see still we’re getting a bit of moisture in the car [evident in the rear quarter window of the #96 Camaro] but, by and large, it’s pretty good.

“Not really wet enough to test the heated front screen, but enough to see what’s going on.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Shane van Gisbergen continues to set the pace, having not long improved to a 1:42.3966s in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro.