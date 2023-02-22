VIDEO: Queensland Raceway New Circuit Layout
Wednesday 22nd February, 2023 - 3:49pm
Queensland Raceway has undergone a rejuvenation since Tony Quinn took control of the circuit in 2021.
The latest upgrade sees a second crossover added to the track ahead of Turn 4.
With an elevation change of 1.2m, the new section of the circuit is intended to make the track more technical while offering more layout variations, construction of which took a little more than a month.
