Supercars books airfield for further Gen3 aero testing

Details of Supercars’ next round of Gen3 aerodynamic testing have emerged.

Speedcafe.com understands that further work, dubbed by some as a ‘mini VCAT’, is set to take place next week.

The location is thought to be Temora Aerodrome, where a booking of several days is believed to have been made.

The testing is understood to have been arranged due to an actual or perceived imbalance in downforce between the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang.

Sources from the paddock have indicated that, while the VCAT process achieved parity with respect to total downforce, the Mustang is argued to have more downforce at the front and less at the rear.

Notably, the homologation teams, Triple Eight Race Engineering for Chevrolet and Dick Johnson Racing for Ford, are both supposed to be testing their race cars next week at Queensland Raceway, on Monday and/or Tuesday.

Temora, however, is located in the New South Wales Riverina region, around four-and-a-half hours’ drive west southwest of Sydney.

How those teams would balance personnel between the two programmes, or whether it means they will fly straight down to Sydney or Canberra from Brisbane, is unknown.

Temora has been used for VCAT work on multiple occasions prior, including for the Gen2 Ford Mustang.

A five-day Gen3 VCAT took place at Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport last November.