PHOTOS: Sydney Gen3 Supercars Test

The first all-in test for the Gen3 Supercars era took place today with all 25 cars making it onto a wet and dry track for the pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Fastest Time of the Day was achieved by Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgartner, giving the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro first bragging rights over the Gen3 Ford Mustang ahead of the opening round at Newcastle on March 10-12.

Since the first Gen3 race car hit the track, the milestone achieved by Blanchard Racing Team as Tim Blanchard drove the CoolDrive Ford Mustang with chassis designation BRT001 onto the Winton circuit on February 1, the remainder of the field has wheeled out its 2023 competitors.