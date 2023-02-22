Mawson set to test PremiAir Camaro Supercar

Two-time Gold Star winner Joey Mawson is set to drive a PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro at today’s official Supercars pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

PremiAir has retained James Golding for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, in a #31 entry which now carries major backing from Nulon, while Tim Slade has joined the Arundel-based squad to drive full-time in what is the #23 Camaro.

Mawson has been an onlooker thus far in the team’s garage, but is due to steer Car #23 later today in the hope of landing a drive with the team for the enduros in September and October.

“Obviously, that’s my goal,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“I’ve been invited by the team to come to the test day today. They’re just giving me some laps today.

“From my side, I’m hoping it leads to an enduro drive.”

The 26-year-old’s resume includes titles in not only S5000 but also ADAC Formula 4, and stints in various Carrera Cup competitions.

He is yet to drive a Supercar competitively, but has completed evaluations in Gen2 machinery with Brad Jones Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“I’ve been speaking with Tim Slade in regards to how the car is, and he’s given me an update on what’s different from Gen2 to Gen3,” added Mawson.

“So, I’m looking forward to being able to feel it physically for myself on-track.”

PremiAir called upon Dylan O’Keeffe and Cameron Hill as co-drivers for last year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The former is not officially confirmed as an enduro driver for the season ahead but has already enjoyed mileage today in Golding’s car again today, while the latter is now a Matt Stone Racing driver.

Golding, Mawson, and Slade are set to rack up the kilometres in coming days, with all heading down to Symmons Plains later in the week for drives in S5000 or the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania.

At Sydney Motorsport Park, the Dick Johnson Racing’s Anton De Pasquale has just gone quickest with a 1:40.7026s in the #11 Shell V-Power Mustang, with almost two-and-a-half hours of the four-hour morning session down.

As has been the case all morning, light rain continues to fall on and off, with 21 cars heading out on-track so far, and the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro of Broc Feeney leading the lap count with 37.