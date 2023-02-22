Johnson to run trademark blue Ford in Trans Am

Jett Johnson will field a trademark blue Ford Mustang in the 2023 National Trans Am Series opener at Symmons Plains Raceway this weekend.

Johnson will run a tribute livery to his grandfather – five-time Australian Touring Car Championship winner Dick Johnson, who famously fielded the Tru-Blu Ford Falcon XD in the early 1980s.

It won’t be the first time that a member of the Johnson family has ran a tribute livery in honour of the family’s patriarch with Jett’s father, three-time Supercars race winner Steven Johnson running a tribute Tru-Blu Ford Falcon XD in Touring Car Masters.

“I’m really looking forward to kick-starting the 2023 Trans Am Series in the all-blue NAPA Mustang,” the third-generation racer said.

“All blue cars and my family have been linked for many years, not just with Granddad, but my dad (Steven) ran his Tru-Blu XD in Touring Car Masters in blue as well.

“It’s a part of my family’s history, and I hope the fans down at Symmons Plains like it.”

The 17-year-old is entering his second season in the National Trans Am Series off the back of his victory in the 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series.

That year, he also collected two podiums in the National Trans Am Series round at Queensland Raceway, against the likes of Supercars regular Brodie Kostecki.

In Tasmania, Johnson will line up on the grid against several drivers with Supercars experience in the 19-car field at Symmons Plains Raceway, namely Tim Slade, James Moffat and Owen Kelly.

He will also face stern competition from the likes of Dunlop Super2 Series driver Lochie Dalton, as well as Super2 Series race winners Tyler Everingham and Jaylyn Robotham.

The National Trans Am Series will take to the 2.41km circuit for two practice sessions, two qualifying sessions and three races at AWC Race Tasmania.

Practice 1 will commence at 12:45pm local time/AEDT.

Click here for the National Trans Am Series entry list for Round 1.