GT4 Australia gets Monochrome backing

GT4 Australia has announced its naming rights partner ahead of its maiden season.

The category, which will run parallel with the Australian Production Cars, will have backing from specialist crypto-asset infrastructure solutions group Monochrome Corporation this year.

“We are very pleased to be backing the Monochrome GT4 Australia Championship throughout 2023,” Monochrome Chief Executive Officer Jeff Yew said.

“Supporting Australian motorsports is something we are very passionate about at Monochrome and we believe GT4 Australia has an exciting future ahead, so we are pleased to be a part of supporting its growth.”

Category Manager Troy Williams welcomed the partnership.

“Having such an exceptional company like Monochrome signing on to support the GT4 Australia Championship is something we are very excited about,” Williams said.

“We can’t wait to represent Monochrome across 2023 as we race across four states at some of the country’s best race tracks, including the iconic Mount Panorama Circuit.

“We are still a few months out from the start of our championship season, but already the anticipation is exceptionally high with entries flowing in from all over the country.

“2023 is shaping up to be a truly exceptional year.”

It is set to be a hallmark year for the category, which has aspirations to host its own standalone championship in 2024.

Akin to the Australian Production Cars Series, the category will have its own tyre panel in 2023, details for which will be revealed at a later date.

The first outing for the 2023 Monochrome GT4 Australia Championship will be on the support bill at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, which will mark the first dedicated GT4 race at Mount Panorama.

Following that, the season will officially commence at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on May 12-14.