Gen3 ‘starting to make sense’ for Le Brocq after SMP test

Jack Le Brocq says Gen3 is “start[ing] to make a bit of sense” for him after a day of testing in his Truck Assist Camaro Supercar at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A race winner at SMP, he ended the day 12th on the timesheet in the #34 Chevrolet Camaro on a 1:30.8698s, a tenth of a second behind Matt Stone Racing team-mate Cameron Hill.

It was the first day of testing for either in 2023, after they took turns shaking down both cars in recent weeks at Queensland Raceway.

“Very happy with the day, good to get a few laps in at SMP,” said Le Brocq.

“A few things started to make a bit of sense now we’re getting into the stride of testing but we stuck to our programme for the day.

“It’s a pity the weather didn’t play ball but the Truck Assist Racing crew adapted well on the fly and we made the most of it.”

Hill’s time of 1:30.7717s put Car #35 in 11th position on the timesheet, and saw him claim top spot out of the three rookies in the field.

“Good to finish the day where we did in the order and apply a lot of the things we have learnt over the last few weeks,” said the 2021 Carrera Cup Australia title winner.

“The wet weather certainly made things interesting, such as when it came to practice starts, but I was happy just to get some laps in.”

MSR is set to test at Queensland Raceway next week.