Aston Martin confirms Stroll F1 testing replacement

Aston Martin has confirmed reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will step in to replace Lance Stroll during F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

The Brazilian won the FIA Formula 2 Championship last year before joining Aston Martin in support of Stroll and Fernando Alonso for 2023.

Stroll suffered a biking incident which has meant he will miss the three days of testing, beginning on Thursday.

Uncertainty initially surrounded who, or even if the Canadian would be replaced, or whether Alonso would complete all three days of running.

The team has now confirmed that Drugovich will take the wheel on Thursday morning in Sakhir.

The 22-year-old will complete the morning’s running before handing the AMR23 over to Alonso for the afternoon.

“Felipe Drugovich will attend the Bahrain test to share driving duties with Fernando Alonso,” read a message from the team received by Speedcafe.com.

“Felipe is scheduled to drive AMR23 on Thursday morning with Fernando taking over in the afternoon.

“The schedule for Friday and Saturday is to be confirmed.”

Drugovich is no stranger to Aston Martin, having driven for the squad in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi late last year.

There, he performed Young Driver duties while new recruit Alonso got his first taste of green machinery.

Drugovich thus far has no confirmed racing programme in place for 2023.

As Formula 2 champion, he is unable to return to the feeder series and has previously stated that any competitive commitments would need approval of Aston Martin.

While little is known of Stroll’s crash, or his condition, the team has stated that it expects him to be fit in time for the opening round of the year, the Bahrain Grand Prix, from March 2-5.