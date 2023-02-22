ARC announces new naming rights backer

The Australian Rally Championship will have a new naming rights partner in 2023.

Australia’s top-flight rally competition will be known as the Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship this year.

It marks a return for the brand in backing the ARC, having done so in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

“We’ve all been watching the ARC very closely and have been excited with its growth, the number of competitors involved and the passion for rallying across the country,” Bosch Motorsport Australia’s Matt Turner said.

“To be able to take on the naming rights to the 2023 Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship is a terrific opportunity for us to showcase our brand and connect with rally competitors, fans and volunteer officials alike.

“We’re proud to supply our products to a number of existing competitors in the ARC and I’m sure many more competitors will also be able to benefit from our extensive product offerings, including fuel pumps, injectors and ECUs specifically designed for the tough conditions found in rallying.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca welcomed the partnership.

“On behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, we extend our thanks to Matt and the Bosch Motorsport team for their support of the ARC this season,” he said.

“To have a quality brand such as Bosch Motorsport partnering with our thriving, premier rally Championship is a great boost for the discipline.

“Bosch Motorsport’s wide range of products and support are known across the industry and held in the highest regard.

“We can’t wait to get the 2023 season started as they again extend their support to rallying.

“I’d also like to thank RSEA Safety as the ARC’s previous naming rights partner from 2020 to 2022.

“RSEA stuck with the Championship through some difficult years during the pandemic and then of course were terrific partners during one of the biggest seasons in recent memory last year.”

Round 1 of the 2023 Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship will take place at Buckby Skoda Rally Launceston on March 24-26.