Tickford unveils new Tradie Mustang livery

Tickford Racing has unveiled a new livery for the Tradie Ford Mustang Supercar which rookie Declan Fraser will drive in 2023.

Car #56 ran in plain black for its shakedown but continues to be backed by the underwear and workwear brand, and now sports a livery with far more yellow on top of the matt base.

Fraser, who has been sidelined from tomorrow’s test day to ensure he is ready for Event 1 of the campaign, said, “It’s going to be a massive learning curve for myself as a driver but the car looks awesome and the team’s done an amazing job building the cars over the last few months.

“I can’t wait to get out on track and represent the Tradie brand and the Tickford team, and hopefully we can put together a really successful year.”

The Queenslander won last year’s Dunlop Super2 Series and eventually landed a seat of his own in the Repco Supercars Championship as a replacement for Jake Kostecki.

He is one of three rookies who will be on the grid in 2023, the start of the Gen3 era, the others being fellow Super2 graduates Cameron Hill (Matt Stone Racing) and Matt Payne (Grove Racing).

“The new cars are going to create such a great atmosphere for the fans,” added Fraser.

“Being one of three rookies this season, it will be awesome to race against my former Super2 competitors at the top level, and racing in the brand-new generation cars is going to be awesome.

“I’ve done just as many races in these cars as every other driver, so this year is the perfect opportunity for me to make my debut and hopefully mix it up at the front.”

The 22-year-old completed over 100 laps in last week’s shakedown at Winton despite battling tonsillitis, but subsequently spent time in hospital and has since been ruled out of tomorrow’s official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

His seat in Car #56 is set to be filled at ‘Eastern Creek’ by as yet unannounced Tickford enduro drivers, with James Moffat and Zak Best obvious possibilities.

The rest of the Campbellfield-based squad’s line-up of full-time drivers, namely Cameron Waters, James Courtney, and Thomas Randle, will also be in action tomorrow, with pit lane opening at 08:30 local time/AEDT.

IMAGES: Declan Fraser Gen3 Ford Mustang livery