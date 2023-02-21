Seidl explains Alfa Romeo Sauber role

New Alfa Romeo Sauber recruit Andreas Seidl has shed light on his new role as chief executive officer of the Sauber Group.

Seidl was lured from his role as team principal of McLaren following the conclusion of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

He replaced Fred Vasseur, who has moved to Ferrari but has not adopted all of his predecessor’s responsibilities.

Instead, he has taken on a different approach as he looks to grow the broader business while preparing it for Audi’s arrival in 2026.

“I’m taking my time right now to get to know as many people as possible, to build relationships and to understand how the team works,” Seidl said of his job since joining in early January.

“In all of my conversations, I want to understand where the strengths and weaknesses in the organisation are, and where the gaps to teams currently running in front of us are located.

“The structure we’ve put in place plays to the strengths of the individuals involved and it allows me, as CEO, to focus on the strategic future of the Sauber Group and the team,” he added.

“The strong leadership team, trackside and at HQ, is designed for efficiency and to divide the tasks at hand among different individuals with clear responsibilities.

The most significant evolution from last year is the expanded role of Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

“He’ll continue to oversee the team’s commercial and legal activities as managing director, as he did in the past, and in addition, he’ll now be the public face of the team in the role of Team Representative.

“Together with Head of Track Engineering & Operations, Xevi Pujolar, and Sporting Director, Beat Zehnder, he will form a strong leadership team trackside.”

Those appointments will see Seidl adopt a more factory-based role as he oversees the operation, although he will attend selected events.

“Formula 1 is the Sauber Group’s core focus, so of course I will be involved and want to contribute with my experience,” he explained.

“But I want my leadership team to run things on a daily basis.

“They are a strong group of people, whom I trust, and I will empower them and give them everything they need.

“I will attend a few races, but the foundations of success in F1 are laid at the factory and that’s where my immediate focus will be.”