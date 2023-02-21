Robotham reveals Trans Am livery

Jaylyn Robotham has unveiled the livery of his Ford Mustang that he will campaign in the National Trans Am Series.

Robotham will carry backing from Australian adventure gear provider Bushwakka as he makes his Trans Am debut for The Racing Academy, a new team run by long-time driver trainer and engineer Tom Williamson and ex-Touring Cars Masters racer Doug Westwood.

The Dunlop Super2 Series race winner and Bathurst 1000 starter will have his first outing with the squad at AWC Race Tasmania, which is set to be held at Symmons Plains Raceway on February 24-26.

“It’s great to secure the support of such a strong emerging Australian brand,” Robotham said.

“Our team at The Racing Academy look forward to a good showing at our inaugural event to return their faith in us.”

Bushwakka CEO Johnny Loots was proud to support Robotham, an emerging talent in Australian motorsport.

“Bushwakka is a young company, we are dedicated to manufacturing premium Australian-made outdoor and adventure products to withstand the toughest conditions,” Loots said.

“We see a great synergy between ourselves and what young athletes like Jaylyn and his team set out to achieve under similar conditions.”

Capable team-mates for Robotham at The Racing Academy

As he prepares to undertake his maiden National Trans Am Series campaign Robotham will be able to count on the support of current Supercars driver Tim Slade, who will also make his Trans Am debut as part of a cameo appearance for The Racing Academy in Tasmania.

He will also have 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final winner Cody Gillis as a team-mate, a more than capable steerer who has enjoyed success against Australian Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri in g0-karting.

A 19-car field has been locked in for the opening round of the 2023 National Trans Am Series, which will commence with Practice 1 on Friday 12:45 local time/AEDT.