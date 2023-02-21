Massive entry list for new AORC round

A strong field has entered the newest round to join the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC).

According to organisers, 57 crews have entered next month’s Markwell Group Gold City 450 in Charters Towers, Queensland on March 8-10.

It comes as the event debuts on the five-round national calendar, with crews set to take on nine laps of the 50-kilometre course.

Among those that have entered the fixture include reigning champions Ryan Taylor and Kye Floyd in the 18-car Pro-Buggy class.

The SXS Pros class features 22 crews entered, led by reigning champion James Cook.

“To have such a strong turnout for this new event on the calendar is a testament to the off-road community and their passion for the sport,” Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said.

“Despite some crews having to make quite the journey to Charters Towers, they have rolled up their sleeves and showed their commitment to the championship by entering and it’s just brilliant to see.

“We have every confidence the North Queensland Off Road Racing Association will live up to all expectations to provide a wonderful event for all those who attend, and we’re excited for the start of a new season.”

North Queensland Off Road Racing Association pleased with entry list

North Queensland Off Road Racing Association Secretary Don Young added; “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount of crews who have entered the event and we’re excited to put on a good show for all those who will be making the journey.

“The club has been working extremely hard in hot steamy conditions to get this complex up to a level beyond expectation as this is the biggest field we’ve had here, so we’re confident crews will enjoy the event.

“The Scrutineering venue at Hollimans Rural Mitre 10 is shaping up to be a showpiece for the weekend, and there are a number of locals expected to attend as the whole town is getting around it.

“For us, this is just not good for Charters Towers but North Queensland as a whole and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the best in Australia to the town for the start of the AORC season.”