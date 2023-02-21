> News > National

Massive entry list for new AORC round

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 21st February, 2023 - 3:27pm
AORC-entry-list-Markwell-Group-Gold-City-450

The latest round to join the AORC has attracted a strong entry list. Picture: Gears and Wheels Photography/Alan McIntosh

A strong field has entered the newest round to join the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC).

According to organisers, 57 crews have entered next month’s Markwell Group Gold City 450 in Charters Towers, Queensland on March 8-10.

It comes as the event debuts on the five-round national calendar, with crews set to take on nine laps of the 50-kilometre course.

Among those that have entered the fixture include reigning champions Ryan Taylor and Kye Floyd in the 18-car Pro-Buggy class.

The SXS Pros class features 22 crews entered, led by reigning champion James Cook.

“To have such a strong turnout for this new event on the calendar is a testament to the off-road community and their passion for the sport,” Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said.

“Despite some crews having to make quite the journey to Charters Towers, they have rolled up their sleeves and showed their commitment to the championship by entering and it’s just brilliant to see.

“We have every confidence the North Queensland Off Road Racing Association will live up to all expectations to provide a wonderful event for all those who attend, and we’re excited for the start of a new season.”

North Queensland Off Road Racing Association pleased with entry list

North Queensland Off Road Racing Association Secretary Don Young added; “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount of crews who have entered the event and we’re excited to put on a good show for all those who will be making the journey.

“The club has been working extremely hard in hot steamy conditions to get this complex up to a level beyond expectation as this is the biggest field we’ve had here, so we’re confident crews will enjoy the event.

“The Scrutineering venue at Hollimans Rural Mitre 10 is shaping up to be a showpiece for the weekend, and there are a number of locals expected to attend as the whole town is getting around it.

“For us, this is just not good for Charters Towers but North Queensland as a whole and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the best in Australia to the town for the start of the AORC season.”

Competition Number

Competition Class

Driver Name

Navigator Name
479 Extreme 2WD Nicholas Commins TBA
473 Extreme 2WD Kayde Crawford Vern Crawford
451 Extreme 2WD Michael Betinazzi TBC
TBC Extreme 2WD Steven Von Pein TBC
477 Extreme 2WD Charlie Nordell Jamie Henderson
776 Production 4WD Adam Jiear Jason White
TBA Production 4WD Geoff Pickering Dylan Watson
1062 Sportslite Peter Nunns N/A
107 Prolite Tony Critchley N/A
112 Prolite Tait Svenson Chris Affoo
135 Prolite Andrew Mowles N/A
108 Prolite David Ellsworth Zac March
115 Prolite Alexandra Howellls Sarah Corrigan
1 Pro Buggy Ryan Taylor Kye Floyd
17 Pro Buggy Laurence Svenson Janelle Svenson
31 Pro Buggy Kent Battle Adam Franklin
40 Pro Buggy Daniel Hughes Charlotte Hughes/Mark Hughes
58 Pro Buggy Ivan Schmocker N/A
64 Pro Buggy Chris Sollitt N/A
63 Pro Buggy Tom Darlington Nathan Winning
74 Pro Buggy Aiden Commins Ryan Galvin
79 Pro Buggy Gary Turnbull Tamara Turnbull
86 Pro Buggy Richard Hacon Shane Hartnett
932 Pro Buggy Simon levers Kraig Kimber
996 Pro Buggy Paul Tuck Lee N/A
TBC Pro Buggy James Sant Lizzy Murrell
15 Pro Buggy Johua Howells TBC
13 Pro Buggy Travis Robinson Andrew Pinto/Murray Hodges
49 Pro Buggy Jake Swinglehurst Kate Swindlehurst
48 Pro Buggy Thomas Swinglehurst David Swindlehurts
37 Pro Buggy Trevor Chandler Tyler Fitzgerald
210 Super 1650 Bradley Geraghty Craig Ranson
264 Super 1650 Brian Bradford Robert Venz
617 SXS Pro Glen Ackroyd Michael Price
618 SXS Pro Thomas Stevens Mitchel Stevens
619 SXS Pro Christian Rich Nathan Mortimer
627 SXS Pro Justin Ryder Steven Teese
661 SXS Pro Adam Spicer Ryan Brook
666 SXS Pro Nicholas Hylo Kurt Wilson
698 SXS Pro Claus McGhie Jason Muchenburg
6104 SXS Pro Glen Brinkman Dale Moscatt
6108 SXS Pro Matthew Bray Tonia Bray/Jackson Bray
6151 SXS Pro Luke Erceg Ben Erceg
6157 SXS Pro Daniel Callinan Jason Holt
6166 SXS Pro Kye Camilleri Braydon Mifsud
6183 SXS Pro Keith McReynolds Jeromy Salter
6187 SXS Pro Benjamin Falk Jonathon Connor
6195 SXS Pro James Mogford Michael Mogford
TBC SXS Pro Gregory Campbell Lachlan Campbell
6122 SXS Pro James Cook Mitchel Aucote
6105 SXS Pro Joshua Weidman Nicholas Reid
682 SXS Pro Brent Storey Jake Stanfield
6637 SXS Pro Eden Evans Max Obrien
636 SXS Pro Simon Evans Anthony Harris
897 Extreme 4WD Philip Lovett Luke Stanley
6649 SXS Sport Tony Ross Jason Chipp
6681 SXS Sport Ross Newman Jesica Jackson

