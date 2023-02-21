Massive entry list for new AORC round
Tuesday 21st February, 2023 - 3:27pm
A strong field has entered the newest round to join the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship (AORC).
According to organisers, 57 crews have entered next month’s Markwell Group Gold City 450 in Charters Towers, Queensland on March 8-10.
It comes as the event debuts on the five-round national calendar, with crews set to take on nine laps of the 50-kilometre course.
Among those that have entered the fixture include reigning champions Ryan Taylor and Kye Floyd in the 18-car Pro-Buggy class.
The SXS Pros class features 22 crews entered, led by reigning champion James Cook.
“To have such a strong turnout for this new event on the calendar is a testament to the off-road community and their passion for the sport,” Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said.
“Despite some crews having to make quite the journey to Charters Towers, they have rolled up their sleeves and showed their commitment to the championship by entering and it’s just brilliant to see.
“We have every confidence the North Queensland Off Road Racing Association will live up to all expectations to provide a wonderful event for all those who attend, and we’re excited for the start of a new season.”
North Queensland Off Road Racing Association pleased with entry list
North Queensland Off Road Racing Association Secretary Don Young added; “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount of crews who have entered the event and we’re excited to put on a good show for all those who will be making the journey.
“The club has been working extremely hard in hot steamy conditions to get this complex up to a level beyond expectation as this is the biggest field we’ve had here, so we’re confident crews will enjoy the event.
“The Scrutineering venue at Hollimans Rural Mitre 10 is shaping up to be a showpiece for the weekend, and there are a number of locals expected to attend as the whole town is getting around it.
“For us, this is just not good for Charters Towers but North Queensland as a whole and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the best in Australia to the town for the start of the AORC season.”
Competition Number
|
Competition Class
|
Driver Name
|
Navigator Name
|479
|Extreme 2WD
|Nicholas Commins
|TBA
|473
|Extreme 2WD
|Kayde Crawford
|Vern Crawford
|451
|Extreme 2WD
|Michael Betinazzi
|TBC
|TBC
|Extreme 2WD
|Steven Von Pein
|TBC
|477
|Extreme 2WD
|Charlie Nordell
|Jamie Henderson
|776
|Production 4WD
|Adam Jiear
|Jason White
|TBA
|Production 4WD
|Geoff Pickering
|Dylan Watson
|1062
|Sportslite
|Peter Nunns
|N/A
|107
|Prolite
|Tony Critchley
|N/A
|112
|Prolite
|Tait Svenson
|Chris Affoo
|135
|Prolite
|Andrew Mowles
|N/A
|108
|Prolite
|David Ellsworth
|Zac March
|115
|Prolite
|Alexandra Howellls
|Sarah Corrigan
|1
|Pro Buggy
|Ryan Taylor
|Kye Floyd
|17
|Pro Buggy
|Laurence Svenson
|Janelle Svenson
|31
|Pro Buggy
|Kent Battle
|Adam Franklin
|40
|Pro Buggy
|Daniel Hughes
|Charlotte Hughes/Mark Hughes
|58
|Pro Buggy
|Ivan Schmocker
|N/A
|64
|Pro Buggy
|Chris Sollitt
|N/A
|63
|Pro Buggy
|Tom Darlington
|Nathan Winning
|74
|Pro Buggy
|Aiden Commins
|Ryan Galvin
|79
|Pro Buggy
|Gary Turnbull
|Tamara Turnbull
|86
|Pro Buggy
|Richard Hacon
|Shane Hartnett
|932
|Pro Buggy
|Simon levers
|Kraig Kimber
|996
|Pro Buggy
|Paul Tuck Lee
|N/A
|TBC
|Pro Buggy
|James Sant
|Lizzy Murrell
|15
|Pro Buggy
|Johua Howells
|TBC
|13
|Pro Buggy
|Travis Robinson
|Andrew Pinto/Murray Hodges
|49
|Pro Buggy
|Jake Swinglehurst
|Kate Swindlehurst
|48
|Pro Buggy
|Thomas Swinglehurst
|David Swindlehurts
|37
|Pro Buggy
|Trevor Chandler
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|210
|Super 1650
|Bradley Geraghty
|Craig Ranson
|264
|Super 1650
|Brian Bradford
|Robert Venz
|617
|SXS Pro
|Glen Ackroyd
|Michael Price
|618
|SXS Pro
|Thomas Stevens
|Mitchel Stevens
|619
|SXS Pro
|Christian Rich
|Nathan Mortimer
|627
|SXS Pro
|Justin Ryder
|Steven Teese
|661
|SXS Pro
|Adam Spicer
|Ryan Brook
|666
|SXS Pro
|Nicholas Hylo
|Kurt Wilson
|698
|SXS Pro
|Claus McGhie
|Jason Muchenburg
|6104
|SXS Pro
|Glen Brinkman
|Dale Moscatt
|6108
|SXS Pro
|Matthew Bray
|Tonia Bray/Jackson Bray
|6151
|SXS Pro
|Luke Erceg
|Ben Erceg
|6157
|SXS Pro
|Daniel Callinan
|Jason Holt
|6166
|SXS Pro
|Kye Camilleri
|Braydon Mifsud
|6183
|SXS Pro
|Keith McReynolds
|Jeromy Salter
|6187
|SXS Pro
|Benjamin Falk
|Jonathon Connor
|6195
|SXS Pro
|James Mogford
|Michael Mogford
|TBC
|SXS Pro
|Gregory Campbell
|Lachlan Campbell
|6122
|SXS Pro
|James Cook
|Mitchel Aucote
|6105
|SXS Pro
|Joshua Weidman
|Nicholas Reid
|682
|SXS Pro
|Brent Storey
|Jake Stanfield
|6637
|SXS Pro
|Eden Evans
|Max Obrien
|636
|SXS Pro
|Simon Evans
|Anthony Harris
|897
|Extreme 4WD
|Philip Lovett
|Luke Stanley
|6649
|SXS Sport
|Tony Ross
|Jason Chipp
|6681
|SXS Sport
|Ross Newman
|Jesica Jackson
