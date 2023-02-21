Stroll out of F1 testing after bike accident

Lance Stroll is to miss F1’s sole pre-season test in Bahrain this week after sustaining injuries from a bike accident whilst training in Spain.

Aston Martin has confirmed the accident was “minor” but the injuries are enough to keep Stroll out of the cockpit of the AMR23 for all three days at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 23-25.

The team is unable to confirm whether the 24-year-old Canadian will be fit enough to take part in the Bahrain Grand Prix the following week from March 3-5.

A team statement read: “Lance is expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties.

“His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Commenting on the incident, Stroll said: “I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season.

“I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team.

“I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

Alonso feels Stroll’s pain after own bike accident

It is anticipated Stroll’s new team-mate Fernando Alonso will now assume the bulk of the testing responsibilities.

Although the team is not confirming whether Alonso will drive for all three days, the two-time F1 champion recently bemoaned the lack of testing available to him following his winter switch from Alpine.

Drivers in both teams will only be on track for one and a half days – around 12 hours in total – before the first race.

Alonso personally knows the disruption Stroll is facing as almost exactly two years ago, the 39-year-old broke his jaw after being hit by a car whilst on a training bike ride in Switzerland.

Last season, Alonso’s pre-season was again interrupted when he required additional surgery to have a metal plate removed.