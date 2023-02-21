Jacobson returns as Tickford announces new enduro line-up

Garry Jacobson and Tyler Everingham have been named as new additions to Tickford Racing’s Supercars co-driver roster.

They will join incumbent James Moffat and Zak Best in the Ford squad’s line-up for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000.

All four will partake in tomorrow’s official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park, with the #56 Tradie Ford Mustang to have otherwise been vacant given Declan Fraser has been ruled out due to tonsillitis.

Jacobson’s signing marks a return not only to Tickford, for whom he raced as a co-driver with Jason Bright in 2017, but also Supercars after he lost his drive at PremiAir Racing midway through the 2022 campaign.

Everingham meanwhile steps into the fold as co-driver for his third enduro campaign.

A race winner in the Super2 Series, it was announced earlier this month that the Dubbo native will race in the National Trans Am Series in 2023.

Everingham has a best result in the Bathurst 1ooo of 16th, achieved last year when racing alongside