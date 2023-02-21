Jacobson returns as Tickford announces new enduro line-up
Tuesday 21st February, 2023 - 4:26pm
Garry Jacobson and Tyler Everingham have been named as new additions to Tickford Racing’s Supercars co-driver roster.
They will join incumbent James Moffat and Zak Best in the Ford squad’s line-up for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000.
All four will partake in tomorrow’s official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park, with the #56 Tradie Ford Mustang to have otherwise been vacant given Declan Fraser has been ruled out due to tonsillitis.
Jacobson’s signing marks a return not only to Tickford, for whom he raced as a co-driver with Jason Bright in 2017, but also Supercars after he lost his drive at PremiAir Racing midway through the 2022 campaign.
Everingham meanwhile steps into the fold as co-driver for his third enduro campaign.
A race winner in the Super2 Series, it was announced earlier this month that the Dubbo native will race in the National Trans Am Series in 2023.
Everingham has a best result in the Bathurst 1ooo of 16th, achieved last year when racing alongside
