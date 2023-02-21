Field set for National Trans Am Series opener

A 19-car field has been locked in for Round 1 of the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania this weekend.

The field for the season-opener at Symmons Plains Raceway is headlined by current Supercars driver Tim Slade, as part of a cameo appearance in The Racing Academy Ford Mustang, as well as Tickford Racing Endurance co-driver James Moffat who will be contesting a full-time campaign with Garry Rogers Motorsport, that American-bound Trans Am driver Nathan Herne steered to consecutive national titles.

Moffat also has a team-mate with Supercars experience in fellow Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Owen Kelly, with the 2007 Sandown 500 third-place finisher and 2022 National Trans Am Series runner-up to steer a Ford Mustang in Tasmania.

Slade, Moffat and Kelly aren’t the only drivers on the grid with Supercars experience, with Dunlop Super2 Series converts Tyler Everingham and Jaylyn Robotham also featuring on the entry list.

Everingham will steer a Chevrolet Camaro for Dream Racing Australia, while Robotham will drive a Ford Mustang for The Racing Academy.

The duo will be joined by current Super2 Series driver Lochie Dalton, with the Brad Jones Racing pilot to also undertake a National Trans Am Series campaign with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

In addition to Moffat, the field also features several famous sons in third-generation racer and 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series title winner Jett Johnson (Ford Mustang), as well as second-generation driver Ben Grice (Ford Mustang).

The Outright Class is rounded out by Cody Gillis (Ford Mustang), Adam Garwood (Dodge Challenger), Tom Hayman (Ford Mustang) Elliot Barbour (Chevrolet Camaro), Brett Holdsworth (Chevrolet Camaro), Edan Thornburrow (Ford Mustang), Joshua Webster (Chevrolet Camaro), and James Simpson (Dodge Challenger).

Masters Cup Class competitors

Three competitors feature in the Masters Cup Class, namely Mark Crutcher (Ford Mustang), John Holinger (Chevrolet Camaro) and Dream Racing Australia team-owner Craig Scutella (Chevrolet Camaro).

The 2023 National Trans Am Series will commence with Practice 1 on Friday 12:45 local time/AEDT.

Round 1, AWC Race Tasmania National Trans Am entry list