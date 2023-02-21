> News > National

Field set for National Trans Am Series opener

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 21st February, 2023 - 2:49pm
The field has been set for the opening round of the 2023 National Trans Am Series

A 19-car field has been locked in for Round 1 of the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania this weekend.

The field for the season-opener at Symmons Plains Raceway is headlined by current Supercars driver Tim Slade, as part of a cameo appearance in The Racing Academy Ford Mustang, as well as Tickford Racing Endurance co-driver James Moffat who will be contesting a full-time campaign with Garry Rogers Motorsport, that American-bound Trans Am driver Nathan Herne steered to consecutive national titles.

Moffat also has a team-mate with Supercars experience in fellow Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Owen Kelly, with the 2007 Sandown 500 third-place finisher and 2022 National Trans Am Series runner-up to steer a Ford Mustang in Tasmania.

Slade, Moffat and Kelly aren’t the only drivers on the grid with Supercars experience, with Dunlop Super2 Series converts Tyler Everingham and Jaylyn Robotham also featuring on the entry list.

Everingham will steer a Chevrolet Camaro for Dream Racing Australia, while Robotham will drive a Ford Mustang for The Racing Academy.

The duo will be joined by current Super2 Series driver Lochie Dalton, with the Brad Jones Racing pilot to also undertake a National Trans Am Series campaign with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

In addition to Moffat, the field also features several famous sons in third-generation racer and 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series title winner Jett Johnson (Ford Mustang), as well as second-generation driver Ben Grice (Ford Mustang).

The Outright Class is rounded out by Cody Gillis (Ford Mustang), Adam Garwood (Dodge Challenger), Tom Hayman (Ford Mustang) Elliot Barbour (Chevrolet Camaro), Brett Holdsworth (Chevrolet Camaro), Edan Thornburrow (Ford Mustang), Joshua Webster (Chevrolet Camaro), and James Simpson (Dodge Challenger).

Masters Cup Class competitors

Three competitors feature in the Masters Cup Class, namely Mark Crutcher (Ford Mustang), John Holinger (Chevrolet Camaro) and Dream Racing Australia team-owner Craig Scutella (Chevrolet Camaro).

The 2023 National Trans Am Series will commence with Practice 1 on Friday 12:45 local time/AEDT.

Round 1, AWC Race Tasmania National Trans Am entry list

No

Class

Sponsor/Team

Driver

State

Model
03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice VIC Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Developments Mark Crutcher NSW Ford Mustang
5 Outright The Racing Academy Cody Gillis WA Ford Mustang
12 Outright Dream Racing Australia Adam Garwood TAS Dodge Challenger
19 Outright The Racing Academy Tim Slade SA Ford Mustang
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger VIC Chevrolet Camaro
27 Outright Dream Racing Australia Tyler Everingham NSW Chevrolet Camaro
29 Outright The Racing Academy Jaylyn Robotham VIC Ford Mustang
30 Outright Tom Hayman Motorsport Tom Hayman NSW Ford Mustang
34 Outright Team Valvoline GRM James Moffat VIC Ford Mustang
45 Outright AWC Lochie Dalton TAS Ford Mustang
73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly TAS Ford Mustang
75 Outright Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour VIC Chevrolet Camaro
99 Outright TPS Group Racing Brett Holdsworth VIC Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Care/GRM Edan Thornburrow NSW Ford Mustang
117 Outright NAPA Auto Parts Jett Johnson QLD Ford Mustang
200 Outright Dream Racing Australia Joshua Webster TAS Chevrolet Camaro
777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella NSW Chevrolet Camaro
782 Outright Cairns Plaza Hotel James Simpson QLD Dodge Challenger

