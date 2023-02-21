Carl Cox Motorsport expands TCR Australia presence

DJ Carl Cox has expanded his presence in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series with naming rights of privateer Michael Clemente’s team.

The Briton and Michael Clemente Motorsport linked up last year, with the team to known this year as Carl Cox Motorsport (Australia) in 2023.

Carl Cox Motorsport has been involved in the Isle of Man TT, the Macau Grand Prix, World Superbikes, British Super Bikes, the Leadfoot Festival hillclimb, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Supercars Eseries.

This year, the team will also compete in Extreme E, while Cox himself has driven in competitive drag racing.

“I first met Michael, his family, and team in 2022,” said Cox.

“Seeing Michael’s TCR race car for the first time was amazing, what a weapon that car is.

“It’s no secret I have a passion for cars and motorsports, so my decision to support Michael was an easy one, and seeing how excited Michael, his family and team were to have a Carl Cox Motorsport sticker on the car, cemented it.

“That’s why I want to help their race campaign even more, so here we are with a full sponsorship campaign.

“The Carl Cox Motorsport TCR Michael Clemente Racing Team will be going hard at it this year… Oh Yes, Oh Yes.”

Clemente said, “I have to be honest, and say I am super-excited to be racing under the prestigious Carl Cox Motorsport banner for this year.

“It’s incredible to have this kind of support from Carl, and I can’t wait to maximise this opportunity and show what we can do as a team.

“2023 is different in many ways this year, all for the better and it’s all gelling together quite nicely which hopefully sees us spraying some champagne this year.

“Carl’s a growing force in motorsport globally, and it’s so good to be able to demonstrate to our existing long-term partners that Carl, with his Facebook following of three million people, cares enough about the sport of TCR Australia and a young kid from Point Cook, Victoria, to invest in me and help me through to the top. Well, that’s the aim anyway.”

Clemente’s #15 Audi RS 3 LMS will run in a special livery this weekend at Symmons Plains to celebrate the expansion of the partnership.

Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series headlines AWC Race Tasmania, which will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.