Tickford reveals Cameron Waters Mustang livery

Tickford Racing has revealed the livery for the #6 Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar which Cameron Waters will drive in 2023.

As has been the case since his rookie season in 2016, Waters is steering a Ford with major backing from Monster Energy in the season ahead.

The look of his new Gen3 ride represents an evolution of the classic matt black Monster design, although with a grey strip under the windows and rear windscreen which matches the livery template of the sister #5 and #55 Mustangs.

While those cars have already been unveiled, Waters completed both the shakedown and first test day for Car #6 in mostly plain black bodywork.

“It feels like we’ve been talking about Gen3 forever, so it’s absolutely awesome to finally see the new Monster Mustang in the flesh,” said the Mildura native.

“It looks tough and sounds even better, if it races half as good as it looks, we’ll be winning a lot of races, so I can’t wait to get it out on the track.”

Waters has finished second in the championship, and qualified on pole position at the Bathurst 1000, for two of the past three years.

He is thus mindful of the potential for the sweeping technical changes brought about by Gen3 to mix up the established pecking order.

“It’s a huge year for the category, the new car could really shake things up,” added the 28-year-old.

“Everyone’s pretty much starting from scratch so there will be a lot to learn over the next few weeks in testing, and it’ll be anyone’s game when we get to Newcastle.

“I’m super pumped to get the season going; obviously the last couple of years we’ve been pretty strong, won a bunch of races and poles, but this year’s a great opportunity for us to take that next step.

“We’ve put in a ton of work to get to this point and will be working hard over the next few weeks preparing for Newcastle.

“No doubt we’re going to come out swinging and look to start our season with a big result.”

Waters will next drive the #6 Mustang this Wednesday in the Repco Supercars Championship’s official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

He is set to be joined by Tickford team-mates James Courtney, Thomas Randle, and Declan Fraser, pending the latter’s fitness after being hospitalised in recent days following a tonsillitis-affected shakedown.

IMAGES: Cameron Waters Gen3 Ford Mustang livery