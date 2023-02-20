> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Supercars season launch begins

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th February, 2023 - 2:20pm

Supercars season launch day has kicked off with a media call featuring four brand-new Gen3 cars and their drivers at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island.

Ceremonies continues this evening in the Harbour City, ahead of an official test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.

DJI_0022
JM_20637
Supercars Launch-23-MH1_1488
JM_21068
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
DJI_0024
Supercars Launch-23-MH1_1482
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
Supercars Launch-23-MH1_1471
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
File074
JM_10696
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
JM_10803
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch
Supercars Gen3 Season Launch

