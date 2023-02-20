PHOTOS: Supercars season launch begins
Supercars season launch day has kicked off with a media call featuring four brand-new Gen3 cars and their drivers at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island.
Ceremonies continues this evening in the Harbour City, ahead of an official test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.
