McLaren and Aston Martin to share reserve drivers

McLaren has joined forces with Aston Martin to share its F1 reserve-driver pool for the forthcoming campaign.

It means McLaren now has three reserve options on its books should a situation arise that forces either Lando Norris or rookie Oscar Piastri out of a race weekend.

Given its partnership with Mercedes, McLaren can call upon the services of its new reserve for this season, former Haas driver Mick Schumacher.

The agreement with Aston Martin means the Woking-based team can also call on reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin Academy driver Felipe Drugovich, as well as one of its former drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne.

The 30-year-old Belgian drove for McLaren for two seasons in Formula 1 in 2017 and 2018 before switching to Formula E and becoming its latest champion.

Vandoorne, who will combine his reserve driver duties this year with his Formula E role with DS Penske, and Drugovich will be available to McLaren for the first 15 grands prix.