Fraser ruled out of SMP Supercars test day

Tickford Racing has advised that Declan Fraser will not drive in Wednesday’s official Supercars pre-season test after spending time in hospital over the weekend.

The 22-year-old completed more than 100 laps when he shook down the #56 Tradie Ford Mustang in his drive for Tickford, last Wednesday, despite having come down with tonsillitis.

However, Fraser was in hospital days later, quipping online, “Turns out that tonsillitis on the test day is a little bit harsher than expected.”

He will be replaced this week at Sydney Motorsport Park by an as yet unspecified driver(s) from Tickford’s enduro stable, having been sidelined under doctors’ orders.

The Campbellfield-based team is yet to announce any of its co-drivers for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000 but James Moffat has become one of its enduro stalwarts and Zak Best is understood to have not necessarily cut ties despite his move to Anderson Motorsport and an ex-DJR Team Penske Mustang in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

A statement from Tickford on the matter began, “Tickford Racing rookie Declan Fraser has been ruled out of this week’s pre-season test day at Sydney Motorsport Park due to illness.

“The 22-year-old took part in the first shakedown of his new Gen3 Mustang at Winton last Wednesday while under the weather with a slightly sore throat.

“Following the test day, Fraser received medical attention which included antibiotics and IV fluids, but doctors have recommended rest to ensure the young gun is fully recovered in time for the opening round at Newcastle in just over two weeks’ time.

“The all-in test on Wednesday will instead see the #56 be put through its paces by the Tickford enduro co-driver line up.”

Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards is looking on the upside despite the drama.

“Giving the co-drivers some extra time in the car early on is certainly not going to hurt and we’ll have the added benefit of getting feedback and also gives them the chance to get to grips with the Gen3 a little earlier too,” he said via the team’s announcement.

“We’re focussed on making some good out of an unfortunate situation.

“Declan is a fit young bloke and we’re confident he’ll be back, fighting fit and ready to go in no time.”

Tickford completed its latest livery unveil, of Cameron Waters’ #6 Monster Energy Mustang, this morning, with just the Tradie-backed Fraser car to come now out of its stable of four.

The official pre-season test starts on Wednesday at 08:30 local time/AEDT.