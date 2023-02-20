> News > Sportscars

DKR Engineering claims 2023 Asian Le Mans Series

By Iwan Jones

Monday 20th February, 2023 - 6:21pm
DKR Engineering claimed victory in the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series

DKR Engineering sealed the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series, with victory in the final race of the season at Abu Dhabi.

The #3 Oreca 07 Gibson of Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood and Ayhancan Guven finished third in the first four-hour race at the Yas Marina Circuit, backing it up with victory in the final four-hour outing to claim the title.

Cool Racing’s #37 Oreca 07 – Gibson of Alexandre Coigny and Mathe Jakobsen took the chequered flag in Race 1, ahead of the #23 United Autosports entry of Yasser Shahin/Garnet Patterson/Oliver Jarvis, with the #3 of Yoluc/Eastwood/Guven finishing third.

After starting sixth, Coigny and Jakobsen make their way through the class, staying out of the incidents which plagued their competitors to seal victory.

A post-race penalty for the #22 United Autosports entry of Paul di Resta/Phil Hanson/Jim McGuire saw them fall to fifth from second, with the penalty promoting their teammates to P2.

There was also trouble for the 4 Hours of Dubai race-winning #25 Algarve Pro Racing of Australian James Allen/John Falb/Kyffin Simpson with the latter clipping the wall trying to navigate traffic.

The #25 entry limped home with a broken gearbox to finish 10th.

In the LMP3 class, the #4 Nielsen Racing Ligier JS P320 Nissan of Tony Wells and Matthew Bell took the class victory, while the #7 Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3 of Al Faisal Al Zubair/Luca Stolz/Martin Konrad did so in the GT class.

After starting from pole in the GT class, the #72 HubAuto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Liam Talbot/Bathurst 12 Hour winner Jules Gounon/Ollie Milroy would finish 35th.

DKR Engineering takes Race 2 victory at Abu Dhabi

In Race 2, it was the #3 of Yoluc/Eastwood/Guven that took the honours, ahead of the #98 99 Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson of ex-Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin/Goncalo Gomes/Neel Jani/Ahmad Al Harthy, with the #37 of Coginy and Jakobsen finishing on the final step of the podium, despite having to contend with a drive through penalty for contact and a stop and go penalty for a pit stop timing infringement.

Heartbreak ensued once again for 4 Hour of Dubai Race 2 winning Inter Europol Competition of of Nolan Siegel, Christian Bogle and Charles Crews, who were in the lead until a suspected gearbox failure saw them enter the garage in the final ten minutes of the race.

In the LMP3 class, LMP3: #8 Graff Racing Ligier JS P320 Nissan Fabrice Rossello/Xavier Lloveras/Francois Heriau were victorious in the race, as well as sealing the title, while in the GT class, the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Chandler Hull/Nicky Catsburg/Thomas Merrill finished on top to claim the GT class title.

