Supercars confirms SMP test day details

Supercars has confirmed details for this week’s official pre-season test day at Sydney Motorsport Park, including free admission for fans.

For the majority of the field, this Wednesday represents the first time that they will test their Gen3 race cars, with 16 out of the initial batch of 25 having technically only been put through a shakedown thus far.

Testing will get underway at 08:30 local time at ‘Eastern Creek’ and end at 17:00, with a lunch break expected at 12:30.

Unlike shakedowns and private tests, live timing will be switched on.

For the general public, there will be free entry, with gates opening at 08:00 and parking available on the facility’s skid pan.

Fan access will be to the paddock area as well as the grandstand opposite pit lane.

In addition to the cast of full-time drivers, it is likely that some enduro co-drivers will also get laps, with Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard already behind the wheel of the Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat Ford Mustangs at Winton in recent days.

One full-time driver who is in doubt, however, is Tickford Racing’s Declan Fraser, with the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship rookie in hospital after completing a shakedown with tonsillitis last week.

An update on the 2022 Dunlop Super2 Series winner’s condition is due tomorrow.

After the outing at SMP, most teams will be back testing again at either Winton or Queensland Raceway before the Thrifty Newcastle 500 opens the season on March 10-12.