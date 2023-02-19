Ford deal simpler than Porsche for Red Bull
By Mat Coch
Sunday 19th February, 2023 - 10:00pm
Red Bull boss Christian Horner described his operation’s tie-up with Ford as “very straightforward” versus what was discussed with Porsche.
Ford will return to Formula 1 in 2026 after it agreed to a strategic partnership with Red Bull.
That will see the American automaker’s name on the Red Bull Powertrains developed power unit and will consequently be known as a Red Bull Ford.
However, the American brand was not alone in discussing a possible relationship with last year’s constructors’ world champions.
During the 2022 season, Porsche also met to discuss its potential involvement.
That ultimately failed to come to fruition with a difference of opinion over ownership and control of the team understood to be the sticking point.
Red Bull Ford deal
“This is a very different relationship to what was discussed with Porsche,” Horner said of the Ford relationship.
“This is a purely commercial and technical deal, so there’s no exchange of any shares or participation within the business.
“It’s a very straightforward agreement where we will have the ability to share and access R&D, particularly on the EV [electric vehicle] side, and cell technology, software development, and so on.
“And then on the commercial side, with Ford being so prevalent in the US, as a commercial partner, it enables us to help achieve even more penetration in that market.”
Porsche deal collapse
Last July it was revealed that Porsche intended to acquire a 50 percent stake in Red Bull Racing.
That revelation came courtesy of documents made public by Morocco’s Conseil de la Concurrence which outlined a 10-year partnership between the racing team and automaker.
A statement in September subsequently confirmed those conversations had broken down.
“The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team,” it announced.
“This could not be achieved.”
Red Bull maintains a supply of Honda power units for now, with that relationship set to conclude once the current power unit regulation set ends after the 2025 season.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]