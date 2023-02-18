Fraser in hospital after tonsillitis-affected Supercar shakedown

New Tickford Racing driver Declan Fraser is in hospital, days out from the official Supercars test, having completed a full-day shakedown with tonsillitis this week at Winton.

The 2022 Dunlop Super2 Series winner had “one of the coolest days of my life” as he racked up his first 100 laps in a Gen3 Supercar, namely the #56 Ford Mustang, despite his ailment and the warm weather.

Now, however, he has posted an Instagram story from Bendigo Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

“Turns out that tonsillitis on the test day is a little bit harsher than expected,” Fraser wrote at 04:22 local time, along with a laughing emoji.

A Tickford spokesperson advised Speedcafe.com that the 23-year-old has been receiving fluids intravenously and antibiotics.

Whether he is able to test on Wednesday at Sydney Motorsport Park is uncertain, with an update expected before the Tickford crew is due to fly to the Harbour City on Monday afternoon for the Supercars season launch.

Fraser is the sole change to a full-time driver quartet at the Campbellfield-based squad comprised also of Cameron Waters, James Courtney, and Thomas Randle.

If he is sidelined from the outing at Eastern Creek, Tickford would presumably prop for one of its enduro drivers, although none have yet been publicly announced.

Notably, Zak Best has not necessarily cut ties with the team despite not landing the #56 seat and then re-emerging in Super2 with Anderson Motorsport in an ex-DJR Team Penske Gen2 Mustang which he tested at Winton in recent days.

James Moffat would seem another candidate, having become a stalwart of its Bathurst 1000 efforts.