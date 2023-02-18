Charity driver breakfast returns for 2023 Newcastle 500

Next month’s Thrifty Newcastle 500 will see the return of a charity breakfast featuring all 25 Repco Supercars Championship drivers.

The breakfast will take place on Thursday, March 9 at the trackside Sports Lounge, located at the bottom of the snaking Shortland Esplanade section of the circuit.

Proceeds from sales of tickets to the breakfast, as well as the auctions which will take place during the morning, will go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, the official charity partner of the event.

Auction items include race tickets, team memorabilia, hot laps, and a Newcastle 500 painting in the quirky style of local artist Mitch Revs.

“Just as we are thrilled to see the Supercars Championship return to the Thrifty Newcastle 500, we are delighted to also see the return of the Newcastle Driver Charity Breakfast,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The breakfast has been a fantastic way to kick off one of the most exciting race events on our calendar, and bringing it back to open the very first event of the Gen3 era of Supercars will make for a memorable morning to start a very memorable weekend.”

“Not only will the full grid of Supercars drivers be on hand, but attendees will have the chance to take home a number of exciting auction items available for the taking that will make any race fan’s day.

“All proceeds from the event benefit the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service that does such incredible work, so it really will be a fantastic way to kick start our 2023 season in one of the most picturesque places in the country.”

Tickets are available for $89.95 per person from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service website.

Before then, a Community Day is being held today at Newcastle’s Civic Park.

The Supercars Championship field then descends on Sydney Motorsport Park this Wednesday for an official test.