WATCH: Reynolds and Payne’s ‘First Date’
Friday 17th February, 2023 - 6:08pm
David Reynolds sits down with new Grove Racing Team-mate as they discuss the year ahead, including the Penrite Racing Gen3 Mustangs … and new enduro co-driver, Garth Tander.
“I’ve seen teams come and go, drivers come and go,” says Reynolds, while Payne describes Gen3 as “Definitely different’.
The team first tested their Gen3 Mustangs last week at Winton Raceway, sharing the driving between the three drivers.
