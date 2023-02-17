> News > National

Record entries locked in for Bathurst 6 Hour

Iwan Jones

By Iwan Jones

Friday 17th February, 2023 - 9:20am
Record-entries-2023-Bathurst-6-Hour

A record number of entries has been locked in for the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour

A record number of entries has been locked in for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The entry list for the Easter production car endurance event features 66 cars after 85 entries were submitted to organisers.

As it stands, that figure is two more than the current record of 64, which was achieved at the 2017 edition of the event, which was won by Paul Morris and Luke Searle in a BMW M135i.

It means that should all 66 entrants take to the track, the 2023 event is set to host a record field.

This year’s grid consists of 14 different brands and more than 25 models across nine classes.

Class X predominantly features BMWs, with 11 on the grid joined by a solitary Holden Special Vehicles VF GTS.

The most populated category in the race is Class A by 27 entries, split between forced induction and normally aspirated cars from brands such as Mitsubishi, Mercedes, Subaru and Audi.

Class B features seven entries consisting of four BMWs, two Holdens and a Subaru, while Class C has attracted 11 entries spread across brands such as HSV, Mazda, Mini, Renault and Volkswagen.

Class D features BMW, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota, while Class E consists of two Mazda entries.

Last year’s event, which was spectacularly won by Cameron Hill and Thomas Sargent in a last-to-first drive, featured 63 entrants.

Hill will this year be racing in the Repco Supercars Championship with Matt Stone Racing, while Sargent is now in the United States where he will drive for McElrea Racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series.

The driver roster for this year’s Bathurst 6 Hour will be revealed in due course.

ENTRY LIST – 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

Car #

Class

Sponsor

Car Make

Car Model
4 X Property Investment Store BMW M4
21 X Secure Wealth Advisers BMW M4
23 X Bruce Lynton Service BMW M3
24 X Syd Fab / GWR Australia BMW M3
27 X Sherrin Rentals BMW M4
40 X SpeedCafe BMW M4
58 X Go-Karts-Go BMW M3
90 X Kelair / DWE Holden VF GTS
92 X Yellow Pages Race For A Cure BMW M2 Competition
93 X Waltec Motorsport BMW M2 Competition
156 X TBA BMW M4
180 X Beric Lynton Service BMW M3
0 A1 Kelso Electrical TBA TBA
9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services Mitsubishi Lancer EVO
14 A1 Forklogic Access & Forklift Hire Mitsubishi Lancer EVO
19 A1 Daimler Trucks Brisbane Mercedes A45
26 A1 TBA BMW M135
33 A1 Ranger Ford Falcon GT-F
45 A1 RAM Motorsport Mercedes AMG
57 A1 Hire Express Mitsubishi Lancer EVO
66 A1 Nova Employment / Full Gas Racing Subaru WRX STi
68 A1 CXCRacing Mitsubishi EVO 9 RS
71 A1 TBA Audi TTRS Plus
118 A1 D A Campbell Transport Mitsubishi Lancer EVO
140 A1 Massel Racing BMW 1M
171 A1 Team Buccini Racing BMW 0
222 A1 Harding Performance Volkswagen Golf R
6 A2 Stillwell Family Racing Ford Mustang Mach 1
7 A2 Local Legends Ford Mustang Mach 1
16 A2 Levitt Motorsports Mercedes W204 C63
25 A2 TBA Ford Mustang GT
29 A2 Boronia Towbars Holden HSV Clubsport R8
30 A2 Gomersall Motorsport Ford Mustang
41 A2 TBA Holden HSV R8 Clubsport
48 A2 ASAP Marketing Lexus RC F
49 A2 Vision Estate Ford Mustang Mach 1
64 A2 BILSTEIN HSV GTS
95 A2 Miedecke Motor Group Ford Mustang
221 A2 Century 21 Hazelbrook Ford Mustang
28 B2 Spinifex Recruiting BMW 335i
42 B2 TBA Holden SSV 6.0
73 B2 TBA Holden SSV 6.0
96 B1 Fierce Racing BMW 135i
111 B Brimarco BMW 335i
143 B1 A1 Towing Subaru WRX STi
999 B1 Team Buccini Racing BMW 0
10 C RM Racing Cars Holden HSV Astra VX-R
13 C Osborne Motorsport Renault Megane RS 265
31 C Osborne Motorsport Renault Megane RS 265
43 C Champ Group Holden HSV VXR Astra AH
47 C TBA BMW TBC
50 C MWM Racing Mini R56 JCW
51 C Lithostone Surfaces/LaRocca Marble Holden HSV Astra VRX
70 C Iolar/MRPS/AED Group VW Scirocco
84 C AC Store, CP Dental, Performax VW Scirocco
177 C Crossland Motorsport VW Sirrocco
360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture Mazda 3 MPS
11 D Lone Star 11 Racing Toyota 86
39 D MDR Motorsport Subaru BRZ TS STI
61 D Heiniger Joinery/5th Gear Motoring Toyota 86
62 D Mad Macks BMW 125i
80 D RX-8 Cup Mazda RX-8
81 D RX-8 Cup Mazda RX8
121 D Conroy Motorsport Honda Integra Type R
2 E MADAZ Motorsport Mazda 3 SP25
35 E Road To Bathurst Mazda 3 SP25

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]