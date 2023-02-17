Record entries locked in for Bathurst 6 Hour
By Iwan Jones
Friday 17th February, 2023 - 9:20am
A record number of entries has been locked in for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.
The entry list for the Easter production car endurance event features 66 cars after 85 entries were submitted to organisers.
As it stands, that figure is two more than the current record of 64, which was achieved at the 2017 edition of the event, which was won by Paul Morris and Luke Searle in a BMW M135i.
It means that should all 66 entrants take to the track, the 2023 event is set to host a record field.
This year’s grid consists of 14 different brands and more than 25 models across nine classes.
Class X predominantly features BMWs, with 11 on the grid joined by a solitary Holden Special Vehicles VF GTS.
The most populated category in the race is Class A by 27 entries, split between forced induction and normally aspirated cars from brands such as Mitsubishi, Mercedes, Subaru and Audi.
Class B features seven entries consisting of four BMWs, two Holdens and a Subaru, while Class C has attracted 11 entries spread across brands such as HSV, Mazda, Mini, Renault and Volkswagen.
Class D features BMW, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota, while Class E consists of two Mazda entries.
Last year’s event, which was spectacularly won by Cameron Hill and Thomas Sargent in a last-to-first drive, featured 63 entrants.
Hill will this year be racing in the Repco Supercars Championship with Matt Stone Racing, while Sargent is now in the United States where he will drive for McElrea Racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series.
The driver roster for this year’s Bathurst 6 Hour will be revealed in due course.
ENTRY LIST – 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|
Car #
|
Class
|
Sponsor
|
Car Make
|
Car Model
|4
|X
|Property Investment Store
|BMW
|M4
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|BMW
|M4
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton Service
|BMW
|M3
|24
|X
|Syd Fab / GWR Australia
|BMW
|M3
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|BMW
|M4
|40
|X
|SpeedCafe
|BMW
|M4
|58
|X
|Go-Karts-Go
|BMW
|M3
|90
|X
|Kelair / DWE
|Holden
|VF GTS
|92
|X
|Yellow Pages Race For A Cure
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|93
|X
|Waltec Motorsport
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|156
|X
|TBA
|BMW
|M4
|180
|X
|Beric Lynton Service
|BMW
|M3
|0
|A1
|Kelso Electrical
|TBA
|TBA
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO
|14
|A1
|Forklogic Access & Forklift Hire
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO
|19
|A1
|Daimler Trucks Brisbane
|Mercedes
|A45
|26
|A1
|TBA
|BMW
|M135
|33
|A1
|Ranger
|Ford
|Falcon GT-F
|45
|A1
|RAM Motorsport
|Mercedes
|AMG
|57
|A1
|Hire Express
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment / Full Gas Racing
|Subaru
|WRX STi
|68
|A1
|CXCRacing
|Mitsubishi
|EVO 9 RS
|71
|A1
|TBA
|Audi
|TTRS Plus
|118
|A1
|D A Campbell Transport
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO
|140
|A1
|Massel Racing
|BMW
|1M
|171
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|BMW
|0
|222
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|6
|A2
|Stillwell Family Racing
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|16
|A2
|Levitt Motorsports
|Mercedes
|W204 C63
|25
|A2
|TBA
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|29
|A2
|Boronia Towbars
|Holden HSV
|Clubsport R8
|30
|A2
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Ford
|Mustang
|41
|A2
|TBA
|Holden HSV
|R8 Clubsport
|48
|A2
|ASAP Marketing
|Lexus
|RC F
|49
|A2
|Vision Estate
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|64
|A2
|BILSTEIN
|HSV
|GTS
|95
|A2
|Miedecke Motor Group
|Ford
|Mustang
|221
|A2
|Century 21 Hazelbrook
|Ford
|Mustang
|28
|B2
|Spinifex Recruiting
|BMW
|335i
|42
|B2
|TBA
|Holden
|SSV 6.0
|73
|B2
|TBA
|Holden
|SSV 6.0
|96
|B1
|Fierce Racing
|BMW
|135i
|111
|B
|Brimarco
|BMW
|335i
|143
|B1
|A1 Towing
|Subaru
|WRX STi
|999
|B1
|Team Buccini Racing
|BMW
|0
|10
|C
|RM Racing Cars
|Holden HSV
|Astra VX-R
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|43
|C
|Champ Group
|Holden HSV
|VXR Astra AH
|47
|C
|TBA
|BMW
|TBC
|50
|C
|MWM Racing
|Mini
|R56 JCW
|51
|C
|Lithostone Surfaces/LaRocca Marble
|Holden HSV
|Astra VRX
|70
|C
|Iolar/MRPS/AED Group
|VW
|Scirocco
|84
|C
|AC Store, CP Dental, Performax
|VW
|Scirocco
|177
|C
|Crossland Motorsport
|VW
|Sirrocco
|360
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|Mazda
|3 MPS
|11
|D
|Lone Star 11 Racing
|Toyota
|86
|39
|D
|MDR Motorsport
|Subaru
|BRZ TS STI
|61
|D
|Heiniger Joinery/5th Gear Motoring
|Toyota
|86
|62
|D
|Mad Macks
|BMW
|125i
|80
|D
|RX-8 Cup
|Mazda
|RX-8
|81
|D
|RX-8 Cup
|Mazda
|RX8
|121
|D
|Conroy Motorsport
|Honda
|Integra Type R
|2
|E
|MADAZ Motorsport
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|Mazda
|3 SP25
