PremiAir reveals Golding Camaro Supercar livery

PremiAir Racing has revealed a new look for its #31 entry which James Golding will drive in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

The Arundel-based squad has attracted naming rights backing from oil brand Nulon for Golding’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro, which was shaken down last week at Queensland Raceway in mostly plain black bodywork but with the team’s logo on its flanks.

PremiAir Team Owner Peter Xiberras said, “Nulon Racing Oil is fast becoming a first choice with professional motorsport teams around Australia, and we are proud to partner with such a leading company.

“At PremiAir Racing, we are continually working to push the boundaries and innovate, and this is what Nulon is all about, so I think the values of our two organisations align perfectly.”

Golding added, “What a perfect time to have a company like Nulon onboard. They will greatly support our development of the new Gen3 car’s performance.

“I am excited to be carrying the colours of this great brand in 2023. With my background as a qualified mechanic, I appreciate the quality of their products.

“I look forward to sharing our success with Nulon and all our other fantastic supporters.”

Golding was a mid-season recruit for PremiAir in 2022 and would thus finish only 25th in the drivers’ championship, but scored top 10s at Sandown, Pukekohe, and Adelaide, and probably would have in the Bathurst 1000 if not for a mid-race splitter failure.

The 25-year-old will have a new team-mate on the other side of the garage, with Tim Slade joining the squad from the Blanchard Racing Team to steer what will be the #23 Camaro.

That entry’s livery is yet to be unveiled, but the car was shaken down by Slade at Queensland Raceway yesterday.

Golding, and Dick Johnson Racing’s Anton De Pasquale, have been in Newcastle today for media activities ahead of the season-opener in the New South Wales Hunter Valley on March 10-12.

A Community Day featuring several more drivers will be held tomorrow at Civic Park, about two kilometres from the Newcastle East Street Circuit, from 10:00 local time/AEDT.

Golding and Slade will next get behind the wheel on the following Wednesday for the championship-wide test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

PremiAir’s drag racing team then competes in the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship on March 4-5, a week before the Supercars Championship season gets underway with the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

IMAGES: #31 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro Supercar