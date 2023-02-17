POLL: Which F1 car looks best?

The makeup of the 2023 F1 field is now complete following the launch of the Alpine A523, with all 10 teams having now revealed their new car.

While there are some predictable similarities from some, others have struck out with an all-new look – of course, Ferrari was always going to sport a scarlet machine.

Aston Martin has a largely unchanged look with its emerald green colours, while Alpine (which also has a pink variant), McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull are also largely unchanged – in the latter’s case, the branding on the rear wing appears the only difference.

Elsewhere, Mercedes has reverted to its black livery – a weight-saving measure as much as a branding exercise.

Scuderia AlphaTauri features more red courtesy of a new sponsor this year and has inversed the white and blue from last year.

Alfa Romeo Sauber has a new look with far more red, offset by black flanks, contrasting the red and white design it has carried in recent seasons.

Haas, the first team to reveal its new car, also boasts a new design with more black on the car, drawing comparisons to the livery used by Tyrrell in the early 1990s.

Cast your vote below for which F1 team you think looks best this season.

Every 2023 F1 car