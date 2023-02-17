PHOTOS: Alpine A523

The covers have come off the all-new Alpine A523, thereby completing the 2023 F1 grid.

The new car was revealed in a glitzy event in London on Thursday evening local time that saw almost 30,000 viewers via livestream.

It comes just a week out from pre-season testing getting underway but follows the car’s track debut.

Earlier in the week, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly sampled the new car as part of a shakedown and filming outing at Silverstone.

With the car now revealed, the team will jet to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing.

It will remain there for the opening round of the season, which takes place on March 2-5.

Alpine A523