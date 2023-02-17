> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Alpine A523
Friday 17th February, 2023 - 7:36am
The covers have come off the all-new Alpine A523, thereby completing the 2023 F1 grid.
The new car was revealed in a glitzy event in London on Thursday evening local time that saw almost 30,000 viewers via livestream.
It comes just a week out from pre-season testing getting underway but follows the car’s track debut.
Earlier in the week, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly sampled the new car as part of a shakedown and filming outing at Silverstone.
With the car now revealed, the team will jet to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing.
It will remain there for the opening round of the season, which takes place on March 2-5.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]