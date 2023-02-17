Morris switches to Triple Eight Holden for Super2

Nash Morris has switched from Ford to a Triple Eight Holden as he embarks on his second season in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Morris will drive the ex-Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Holden Commodore ZB from last year in the six-round season, with former Team 18 engineer Matt Saunders recruited for the effort.

He tested his new car, Chassis 888A-039 at Queensland Raceway yesterday, recovering from an off-track excursion to enjoy some consistent running.

“The biggest thing for me coming here is learning the new car and how the Triple Eight chassis drives,” Morris told Speedcafe.com.

“It did start off pretty rough, we did lose brakes going down to Turn 3, so I was in the sand trap for a bit, but we got back out, found the problem, resolved it and we got back out there and got a few laps under my belt.

“We had three all-nighters trying to get the car to the track and basically the biggest thing is all about trying to solve all of those little things that we need to fix and come back better.”

Morris draws on experience at Norwell Motorplex

The 2021 Dunlop Super3 Series title winner tested under the watchful eye of Bathurst 1000-winning father Paul Morris, as well as Repco Supercars Championship race winner Broc Feeney, who also jumped in for a few laps.

“We had Broc Feeney here too, which was a great help, he is obviously a very experienced guy that knows how to drive these cars fast, so it’s good to have him in my corner and helping me out,” he added.

“I’m very lucky to have access to the likes of Broc, Anton [De Pasquale], Brodie [Kostecki], Declan [Fraser] at Norwell Motorplex.

“They are all guys that are doing very well of course and that’s helped them get there, so I’m very lucky to have access to them.”

After a tough maiden Super2 Series campaign where he finished 17th, Morris is intent on delivering improved results this season.

“My biggest goal is just to improve on last year and definitely get some better results for my sponsors and team,” he declared.

“We had a pretty dry spot last year when it comes to results, so the biggest aim is just trying to make everyone come home from the racetrack with a big smile on their face.”

Feeney offers Morris insights on Triple Eight chassis

Feeney told Speedcafe.com he was there to offer his insights on the Triple Eight machinery and set a benchmark for Morris.

“I just did a couple of laps out here just to make sure it feels okay,” Feeney told Speedcafe.com.

“It all feels pretty good to me – there’s a couple of little things that I think collectively we can improve ahead of Nash’s next test, so I’ll be floating around trying to help him out as much as I can this year.

“It’s also good to just have a little baseline for Nash to sort of chase down as well.

“Hopefully it’s a good year for him.”

In assisting Morris, Feeney credited the role that Norwell Motorplex had in his success to date.

“Paul and Nash and everyone at Norwell is family to me, real super close mates,” he added.

“It’s good to come back and help them out, they’ve helped me out so much.”

The test follows a cameo appearance for Morris in Supercheap Auto’s “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.

Morris will aim to test again before Round 1 of the Super2 Series takes place at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.